SAYRE BOROUGH — A recent Sayre Borough Council meeting had members granting a request that could potentially land their community in the national television spotlight.
Deb Landy of Athens approached the council seeking permission to enter the borough into the HGTV Home Town Takeover late last month, which had an application deadline of Friday.
“We will probably be one of thousands of applicants,” she warned.
According to HGTV’s website, Home Town Takeover is a new series with Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier in which they “lead a team of renovation pros as they takeover and makeover an entire small town.” Qualifying hometowns must have a population of 40,000 people or less.
The series that results from the contest is set to air as part of a six-episode special event in 2021.
Landy explained that if selected, a team from HGTV would first provide expertise for makeovers that could improve the area.
“It would be up to the business, the homeowner, or the borough if we chose a park to finance whatever they suggest,” she said.
Landy said she was happy to prepare the maximum five still photos and videos required to apply on behalf of Sayre Borough.
