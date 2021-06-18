CANTON BOROUGH — Canton Borough Councilman Christopher Schrader continued criticisms against his fellow borough representatives near the end of Monday’s borough council meeting, with many of his grievances focused on Administrator/Treasurer Amy Seeley.
“Please bare with me as I go through things that have been said and done here over the last two years. I will not apologize for taking up your time or believe that it is a waste of time as Mrs. Seeley believes it is,” said Schrader.
Among claims, Schrader accused Seeley of getting council members to change their motions on a past decision for a new council president and that Seeley purposefully scheduled meetings at times when he was unable to be there due to his work hours.
“I feel that this is not a coincidence and that it keeps happening and it’s a form of retaliation to get me to stop what needs to be done in this borough,” said Schrader.
Schrader claimed that the council was allowing people who are not borough citizens to be in borough meetings and said they shouldn’t be there, especially with the behavior some have exhibited.
In addition, Schrader brought up past accusations that Police Chief Doug Seeley ordered the destruction of evidence without proper paperwork or procedures, which Doug has previously denied, saying he followed all proper protocols and oversaw the destruction as it was handled by two borough employees.
Schrader also brought up an incident from a primary election last year.
At a primary election event, Schrader said an election official approached him after receiving a complaint that he was shouting obscenities at voters.
Schrader denied it and claimed the obscenities were said by a voter at the location and alleged the incident was another retaliation that was organized by Amy Seeley.
She confronted Schrader about the allegation during Monday’s the meeting.
“Are you saying I turned you in?” she asked.
Schrader said he believed she did.
“I 100% deny that. It was not me and before you accuse me of something you better know it’s true.” said Seeley. “I was not there when it was said. It was said prior to me being there.”
Schrader then asked David Brann, the borough solicitor, if he wanted the contention to go away and have everything “be solved in a semi-peaceful manner.”
Brann told Schrader that contention continues because Schrader has failed to bring up concerns during the meetings and instead waits to the end.
“You are accusing Amy of something that happened on the day of the election. We don’t know if that happened or not. You don’t have any proof. You are assuming it,” said Brann.
Brann recommended Schrader put his questions on the agenda and give council members a chance to look at them instead of making them feel attacked and ambushed by accusations.
He told Schrader he thought his behavior at the meeting was “completely unfair and unprofessional.”
“I wish that you would open up a line of communication,” said Brann. “We are all in this together and if you really believe that then you would talk to all of us.”
Michael Shultz, the president of the Canton Borough Council, addressed a few of Schrader’s concerns to him.
He told Schrader that police issues should have been brought up during the police section of the meeting.
Shultz also told him if he had an election complaint then it needed to be taken up at the courthouse.
On the issue of people attending public meetings, Shultz told Schrader that anybody is allowed to attend public meetings whether they live in or work for the borough.
“Please bring up your discrepancies during the appropriate sections during the meeting, not at the end,” said Shultz.
Seeley said she would handle any complaints against her in a professional manner and work with council members.
“I have asked you time and time again to tell me what I have done wrong so I can fix it. You have yet to share anything specific for 18 months now,” said Seeley.
