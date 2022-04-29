The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania says the state has been lagging in its financial support of mental health services for years, which has shorted those providing services in local communities. Because of this – and with Mental Health Awareness Month coming up in May – county officials called on the state Thursday to fund these services appropriately.
“Counties bear the primary responsibility to plan, provide, and contract these essential services. But for years, there has been a shortfall of state funding for county programs even while we have seen ever-increasing needs in our communities,” said Daryl Miller, CCAP president and Bradford County Commissioner. “If we continue down this same road, we are looking at potentially devastating consequences for all citizens who are affected by mental health issues.”
According to CCAP, as these needs continue to increase, the organization has made mental health funding its top legislative priority for 2022. It has received the support of multiple organizations such as the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, PA School-Based Health Alliance, KidsPeace, and Pennsylvania Counseling Services.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Pennsylvania’s mental health safety net to the breaking point, and without real, meaningful support from our state lawmakers, our most vulnerable residents are experiencing unacceptable consequences,” said Pennsylvania Counseling Services President and Chief Operating Officer Ruthie Davis. “More people are suffering with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts due to the pandemic. Across southcentral Pennsylvania, our agency is witnessing an unprecedented spike in the need for virtually all services we provide to adults and children who are grappling with mental health challenges.”
CCAP plans to spotlight the stress that’s being put on the mental health system during Mental Health Awareness Month
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.