TOWANDA — Local families saw a variety of vehicles and a special fly-in appearance at an event that returned to the Bradford County Airport Saturday.

The airport and 95.3 The Bridge Radio hosted a touch-a-truck event with a fly-in pancake breakfast for attendees. An assortment of vehicles on the airport grounds included fire trucks, police cars and school buses.

