TOWANDA — Local families saw a variety of vehicles and a special fly-in appearance at an event that returned to the Bradford County Airport Saturday.
The airport and 95.3 The Bridge Radio hosted a touch-a-truck event with a fly-in pancake breakfast for attendees. An assortment of vehicles on the airport grounds included fire trucks, police cars and school buses.
Brad and Ashley Lantz and their daughter Claire attended the event and were excited to check out all of the different vehicles on display.
“It’s nice to talk with local law enforcement and this is such a great way to introduce kids to them,” Brad said.
People also got to see Andrew McKenna fly to the airport that morning in his World War II-era P-51 Mustang fighter plane. The aircraft is one of only 175 flyable models still left. McKenna is one of 10 members of the United States Air Force Heritage Flight team, which consists of a group of veteran and civilian pilots who perform heritage air shows in honor of Air Force members. He is a Virginia resident with a local connection, since his wife grew up in Bradford County.
Guthrie Air also flew in around 11 a.m for attendees to see a local aircraft make a grand introduction.
The touch-a-truck event at the airport used to happen about twice a year, but it’s been around five years since the last one, according to Bradford County Airport Manager Scott Hauser. He stated that although it was a lot of hard work to organize the event, it was great to see everything come together.
The event was resurrected due to the efforts of event organizer Irene Radigan, who thought that the airport was the perfect location for the festivities.
“I heard that this event happened years ago, so I decided to reach out to Scott and he agreed to do this,” Radigan said. “It’s been phenomenal and we had over 250 people attend it with over 30 vendors.”
She stated that organizers plan to make it into an annual event again with more additions to next year’s festivities.
“We are looking to add a car show and other things with the airport that may include planes flying around in a fun-fashion,” she said.
She also thanked to the airport Hauser and the Bradford County Airport for the support.
