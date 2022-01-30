Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across Bradford County and the commonwealth are decreasing, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The most recent seven-day period of the dashboard is Jan. 21 to 27, while the previous period was from Jan. 14 to 20.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 823 to 673
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 1,364.3 to 1,115.7
PCR testing positivity rate: 34.3% to 31.6%
Average daily hospitalizations: 50.1 to 51.9
Average daily patients on ventilators: 6.9 to 8.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.6% to 2.4%
Numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 23 include the newly confirmed case number of 779 to 823, the incidence rate number of 1,291.4 to 1,364.3 and the PCR number of 33.9% to 34.3%.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 105,803 to 71,248
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 826.5 to 556.5
PCR testing positivity rate: 31% to 25.4%
Average daily hospitalizations: 7,128.3 to 5,985.3
Average daily patients on ventilators: 694.7 to 595.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.3% to 1.0%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 23 include newly confirmed cases from 113,944 to 105,803 and the incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 890 to 826.5.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 6,534 to 5,084
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 1,040 to 824
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 642 to 533
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,584 to 3,554
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 48 to 49
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 11 to 13
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 9 to 7
Currently staffed adult ICU beds stayed the same at 26
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the following information for COVID-19 cases in children living in Bradford County from the period of Jan. 19 to 25:
COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4: 36
COVID-19 cases in children aged 5-18: 137
The recent data is a slight decrease for both age groups compared to the previous data period of Jan. 12 to 18, in which there were 38 cases for children ages 0 to 4 and 207 cases for children ages 5 to 18.
The current numbers are still high compared to the period of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, in which there were 20 cases for children ages 0 to 4 and 87 cases for children ages 5 to 18.
In Bradford County, there are 23,021 people fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, while there are over 7.1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
There have been 32 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Dec. 28, 2021, which brings the total number of deaths to 185 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
