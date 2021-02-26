County, Area Agency on Aging teaming up to help seniors get COVID vaccine appointments (free to read)

When COVID-19 vaccines become available, there is a quick turnaround to get them distributed. And although health care organizations like Guthrie have been able to utilize their website and social media to connect many with these vaccines, there are those without internet access who have been left at a disadvantage.
During Thursday’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting, Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said the county is partnering with the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging to help bridge the technology gap and give senior citizens more of a chance to secure these appointments, whether they’re at Guthrie’s clinic in Athens Township, through a pharmacy or another health care provider as available.
“It has been a huge challenge for a lot of seniors in our county,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said.
Those 65 years old and older are a primary focus of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s current Phase 1A of vaccination, although it has recently expanded to those 18 to 64 with certain co-morbid conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, immune deficiency, or those who are pregnant.
“We know that we have a technology gap that exists anyway across the board and it is exacerbated by the fact that some of our senior citizens don’t have access to internet,” Williams explained. “They may not be getting the news briefs or the Facebook blasts, things like that, in a timely nature. So we have reached out to our partners at Guthrie as well as Area Agency on Aging to see what we can do to help make that process smoother, to ensure that these folks are getting equitable access to vaccines.”
Though the partnership, the Area Agency on Aging is doing outreach to its client base to assess those who wish to be vaccinated, and then the county will connect with Guthrie to get them scheduled.
“We’re getting many, many calls every day and a lot of people have no access to the computers. ... It’s been very difficult for people to get the appointments,” said Lisa Young, deputy director of long term care services for the Area Agency on Aging.
Contributing to the issue, Williams said, is the short notice health care facilities are given by the Pennsylvania Department of Health when it comes to the vaccines that they will be receiving.
“Just this week, I know Guthrie received a huge influx of vaccines. ... They didn’t even know the amount of vaccines they were getting and then they just kind of showed up on Monday and they got far more than anticipated,” said Williams.
After making an initial announcement Tuesday afternoon digitally and through reaching out to local media, Guthrie opened up scheduling for five upcoming vaccine clinics at 8 a.m. Thursday. By 8:15 a.m. all of the appointments available for those using eGuthrie were filled, and the remaining slots for those scheduling by phone were taken up by 9:15 a.m., according to Young.
According to Guthrie officials, there were 2,470 appointments in all for this round.
“That (scheduling) should be done at a level where they won’t have to compete on the open scheduling network, where they may or may not get through on the phone switchboard or have internet issues,” said Williams.
The county and AAA are still planning how the outreach will be carried out, but hope to roll out a finalized plan in the next week or soon after. Miller said once plans are finalized, the county will provide contact information for seniors.
“Hopefully we can make this a smoother process for a desperately needed (population) to get vaccinated,” Miller added.
