Due to system-wide updates, the County Assistance Offices will be closing on Feb. 14 and will stay closed until they reopen Tuesday, Feb. 18.
In her press release, Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said, “We are always working to improve our systems and services for the people who need them. This system update will unfortunately require a closure of our offices, but the update will allow DHS to better serve our clients.”
Secretary Miller continued, “I encourage anyone who may be affected by this closure to reach out to their County Assistance Office now to ensure their case processing is not delayed.” The services affected and how they are affected during the closing are listed below:
COMPASS
County Assistance Office workers will not be able to access case information, print new EBT cards, or process applications, renewals, or document uploads. The COMPASS website and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app will also be offline during the closure. Benefit recipients and applicants who need to provide important documents are encouraged to talk with their caseworkers and to furnish documents prior to the Feb. 14 closure.
EBT
This closure will not affect EBT payments scheduled for Feb. 14. If anyone has a balance on their account they will be able to use it as normal during this period. Balance and transaction inquiries, as well as EBT card replacement, can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at (888) 328-7366.
Managed Care Organizations
Managed Care Organizations providing Medicaid coverage will be available to address claims and coverage issues with clients, and Medicaid Access cards can still be used at participating medical facilities to obtain care.
LIHEAP Crisis
LIHEAP Crisis, will still be available to clients via phone. Clients should call the Crisis Hotline at 1-866-452-6152, which will be operating to serve individuals in crisis situations during the office closure from Feb. 14-17.
For more information visit www.dhs.pa.gov.
