County awaiting possible state aid for July 12 floods

Damage assessments from the July 12 flooding have been submitted to Pennsylvania and the Bradford County Department of Public Safety remains hopeful for possible state aid.
Bradford County Planning and Public Safety Director Matt Williams said he turned in preliminary damage assessments from local municipalities and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency last Friday.
There was roughly $2.5 million worth of damage from the July 12 storms, according to Williams.
“We are still in the preliminary damage assessment window and collecting information,” he said. “We have 30 days after the event to make a direct request for aid.”
The next steps would be for the state to compile costs based on what they have received from the county and surrounding counties that were effected by the flooding.
The statewide threshold to qualify for public assistance dollars is $19,840,000 based on the Federal Emergency Management Agency criteria.
“That is going to be the tough hurdle for us to clear at this point,” said Williams. “Within the next two to three weeks we expect to have an answer one way or the other from the state.”
He remains hopeful that other counties are cataloging their damage information so that a state response can happen faster.
“Unfortunately these things take time and we know we have a lot of damage that occurred to the public assistance facilities,” he said.
The July 12 storms were not widespread enough to trigger an individual assistance declaration from the state or federal government, according to Williams.
He also doesn’t anticipate any individual aid from the federal government.
For comparisons, the recent July 12 floods caused damage to about 30 homes, while the larger 2018 storms caused damage to 300 homes and public assistance for it was not fully released until seven months later.
Public assistance dollars go to the effected public entities like municipalities for their roadway and bridge damage, while individual assistance is direct aid sent to homes and individual property owners.
A declaration was made through the Small Business Administration that qualified property owners effected for low interest loans to assist them.
