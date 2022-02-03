County braces for winter weather

Across the nation major winter weather is marching northeast and Bradford County is in its crosshairs.
The National Weather Service expects our area to receive rain today until the early afternoon before turning to sleet and snow tonight. 3-4 inches of snow and ice accumulation are forecasted for our area during this time. The Bradford County Department of Public Safety stated that the greatest threat from these conditions would be ice accumulation with dangerous travel conditions. The NWS has issued a winter storm watch from 11 a.m. today until through tomorrow afternoon.
PennDOT has also advised that motorists closely monitor their local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel if at all possible Thursday and Friday. Drivers are advised to reduce speeds and use caution in wintry weather. PennDOT is also implementing vehicle restrictions on interstates and turnpikes throughout the state. Residents can find information on road conditions and restrictions on www.511PA.com.
