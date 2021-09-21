County bridge bundle recognized with state Road and Bridge Improvement Award

A bridge bundle project that wrapped up earlier this year has earned Bradford County a 2020 Road and Bridge Improvement Award from the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“We recognize that a lot of the interstate projects get the most recognition, but it’s really the local projects that are critical, as you well know, to serving the residents of this area and your constituents,” said PHIA Managing Director Jason Wagner, as he and others presented the award to county commissioners during their most recent meeting.
Judging for the annual award program is largely focused on safety, said Wagner, but also takes into consideration how available resources are used, collaboration with others, and how the project has improved the community. Judging was performed by members of the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association, PennDOT, counties and other officials across the state.
The award not only recognized Bradford County, but the work with engineering firm Larsen Design Group and contractor Susquehanna Valley Construction that helped carry out the bundle project.
The project was launched in 2017 as a way to reduce the number of structurally deficient bridges the county owned. It was carried out in two phases and targeted the structured in the most dire need of repair. The first phase was bid in March 2019 for county bridges 11 on Pratt’s Mill Road in Canton Township, 14 on Beers Road in Granville Township, 18 on W. LeRoy Crossroad in LeRoy Township, 31 on Robinson Road in Terry Township, and 39 on Fisk Road in Wilmot Township, according to information previously provided by the Bradford County Planning Office. Susquehanna Valley Construction was the low bidder with $2,912,670. The second phase of construction, which included county bridges 36 on Edinger Hill Road in Tuscarora Township, 44 on McFadden Road in Canton Township, and 51 on Huntington Road in Springfield Township, was bid in February 2020 and was awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction for $1,377,144.43. Including bid pricing for inspection, construction services, and design, the county saved $124,424.13 when the last construction wrapped up in late spring.
As part of the recognition, county officials were presented a memento from the ribbon cutting ceremony they held for the bridge bundle in June.
“I think this project really shows the dedication and commitment that Bradford County has in keeping their bridges safe and keeping them open to the local communities,” said PennDOT Engineering District 3-0 bridge engineer Lloyd Ayres. “This project showed great innovation and willingness to try a concept of bridge bundling.”
Ayres said historically, bridge bundling has been proven to save time and money. Following traditional methods, Ayres said the eight bridges would have taken between 18 and 24 years to take care of.
“We would have had to spend a lot of additional funding repairing these bridges to keep them open and, worst case scenario, we might have had to close some of these, forcing the local citizens to a long-term detour,” Ayres.
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller also recognized the work of county planning in the process.
“While bridges aren’t very flashy and don’t get a lot of headlines, I can tell you that they are kind of handy to have when you want to get from one side of a stream to another,” Miller continued. “And I can’t help but point out our first responder community and how integral being able to get from point A to point B is for public safety.”
This award is typically presented during the annual conference of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. Although Commissioner Doug McLinko said it’s nice to get recognition from other counties, “the recognition we look for are the people who use that bridge.” McLinko noted that the county was able to use Act 13 natural gas impact fee money for these bridge repairs.
Commissioner John Sullivan added that these bridges will serve residents, farmers, and transporters for a long time.
