Bradford County continues to see COVID-19 increases in various categories of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, although the number of new confirmed cases remained virtually level.
The dashboard’s current seven-day period is from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, while the previous seven-day period was Nov. 19-25.
The average daily hospitalizations in Bradford County due to COVID increased from 47 to 56.9, while the average daily number of patients on ventilators increased from 5.3 to 10.4.
The county’s new confirmed case count increased by one case – from 288 to 289. The 288 number appeared to have been adjusted from the 284 reported Friday Nov. 26. This had reflected a decrease of 86 cases compared to the week prior.
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 increased from 2.3% to 2.8%.
The county currently has 48 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 11 adult patients in the ICU, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s update Friday.
In Bradford County, 21,727 people out of its population of 60,323 have been fully vaccinated, which is 36% of the population.
From Nov. 24-30, there were nine COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4 and 29 cases in children aged 5-18, which is a decrease compared to the period of Nov. 10-16. where there were 10 cases among children aged 0-4 and 97 cases in children aged 5-18.
Bradford County has had 15 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of November, which include two deaths since Nov. 28.
There have been a total of 138 deaths from COVID-19 in Bradford County since the start of the pandemic.
