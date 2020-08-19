Grant applications have gone out to Bradford County’s fire departments to help them recover lost revenue due to COVID-19.
According to Planning Director Matt Williams, the commissioners sent the applications out last week, which draw from a $5.4 million award from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program, the county’s fire departments will be eligible for up to $30,000 in light of the coronavirus’ impact on fundraising events since the spring.
“We’re trying to fill gaps to make sure that we don’t lose any of our emergency services in the county,” said Williams.
Applications will be due near the end of this month.
The COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program is being coordinated through the commissioners, planning, and grants offices. Williams said an upcoming grant opportunity will target the county’s non-profits, with other programs in the works.
“What we are doing is developing programs to help get that money out on the street,” Williams explained. “ … All of that money has to be fully expended by Dec. 30, so we are really doing a lot of leg work to make sure we can find eligible uses and get the funding deployed as soon as possible.”
Additional funding could also help the county cover expenses for reconfiguring its offices to promote social distancing and additional infrastructure for telecommuting, keeping some of the costs from burdening taxpayers.
“And we are working with the Progress Authority to see how much more of our dark fiber project we can get installed by the end of the year. We have a contractor for phase one. We’re trying to see if we can get any of phase two constructed within the window,” Williams added.
Others that could benefit further in the future include the county’s tourism, fairs and festivals.
“We’re just, as much as we can, trying to make sure everyone gets a piece and can keep their doors open,” he said.
