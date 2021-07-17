County COVID-19 rates increase

After steady declines in COVID-19 rates, Bradford County has been experiencing an increase in cases again, according to Friday’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County had a combined 18 confirmed cases between July 9 and July 15, compared to one during the previous seven-day period. The incidence rate went from 1.7 to 29.8 per 100,000 residents.

Statewide, the incidence rate was 11.6 per 100,000 residents.