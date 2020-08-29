County donates $60K for Wyalusing Museum move

The Wyalusing Valley Museum Association’s Move to Main Street campaign received a $60,000 boost from the Bradford County Commissioners Thursday.
“It’s a good investment in the county and that municipality to hopefully drive more tourism,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
Wyalusing Valley Museum Association purchased the old hardware store at 25 Main St. in 2017, which will become a main exhibition area for local artifacts once renovations are complete. The association will also utilize the old Masonic Lodge it owns at 158 Church St., where a bulk of the exhibits are currently housed, to hold activities such as movie screenings, workshops, and interactive programs. The second floor will continue serving as the museum’s research center.
The museum has relied on leased space since 1976, from the town hall and lower level of the Wyalusing Public Library to the Grovedale Farm in more recent years.
The donation came from the county’s community investment fund, which Miller said has supported other attractions such as playgrounds, parks, and the Troy Sale Barn in the past.
For more information about the museum and visitation, check out wyalusingmuseum.com.
