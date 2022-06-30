Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI checkpoints throughout Bradford County, while state officials stress safety during the Fourth of July weekend.
Sobriety checkpoints will be held from July 1 to 4 on county roadways experiencing a high volume of DUI incidents, arrests and crashes, according to state police.
“PSP and its local law enforcement partners have zero tolerance toward impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, as well as speeding,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick. “Wherever you travel this holiday weekend, please slow down, buckle up, and drive safely.”
The checkpoints are part of a state initiative to ensure public safety during a time of increased travel. Multiple state agencies held a joint event Wednesday to discuss the necessity of travel safety during the holiday weekend. The agencies included Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
“Independence Day is a time for celebration, but before heading out to these celebrations we urge Pennsylvanians to keep safety in mind,” said PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser. “If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation. Never drive impaired.”
There were 136 alcohol-related crashes that caused six deaths from July 2 to 5 last year, according to PennDOT. There were also 48 drug-related crashes that led to four deaths.
ATVs were another vehicle that state officials urged people to drive safely with. Pennsylvania is in the top five of U.S. states with the most ATV crashes, according to PennDOT. Many involve alcohol, which is not permitted on public lands such as state parks.
“Riding ATVs is just like driving a vehicle, being under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not permitted while operating an ATV,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Many of the worst accidents at state parks and forests occur when people do not follow guidelines in place, which is why we encourage all visitors to practice safe behavior while visiting public lands.”
Boats were also discussed when it comes to travel and alcohol consumption.
“Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, and reaction time on the water and boating under the influence puts everyone at risk, including passengers and others enjoying the water,” said PA Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer.
In 2021, there were 49 boating-under-the-influence arrests, which was a decrease from 60 in 2020, according to the commission.
“Our goal is for boaters to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water. This begins with safe boating practices that include wearing a life jacket each and every time they’re on a boat, and not drinking while boating,” Schaeffer stated.
Anyone planning to travel this holiday weekend can go to 511PA’s website and check its “Holiday Interstate Lane Restrictions,” which allows the public to view interstate restrictions that will be in place during the holiday travel period.
