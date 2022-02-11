Bradford County’s fire and EMS agencies received a total of $294,108.20 from the commonwealth’s recent grant awards.
A total of 22 Bradford County agencies will each receive grants that range from $8,325.05 to $15,000.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that grant awards totaling over $29 million will be given to 2,115 recipients across Pennsylvania on Feb. 9. The awards are under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”
“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities, and that mission has become all the more difficult as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) as he announced awards for his district. “These grants are one way the state seeks to support these vital responders. In fact, we recently approved legislation that will invest another $25 million in EMS providers.”
The grant program provides funds every year to volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. All such agencies are eligible to apply for this annual grant program, which is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner. All funds are from the proceeds of slot machine gaming and not General Fund tax revenue.
“Increased call volume, rising costs, and revenue loss have each made operations more difficult for our first responders,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “As such, our office is pleased to help get financial assistance into communities across the state.”
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021-22 program, include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.
Bradford County fire and EMS companies that received grants include:
• Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000
• Diahoga Hose Company #6 — Athens — $15,000
• Engine Company No. 1 — Sayre — $15,000
• Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000
• Greater Valley EMS — $8,325.05
• Greater Valley EMS, Fire — $15,000
• Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000
• Howard Elmer Hose Co. #4 — Sayre — $10,746
• J.E. Wheelock Hose Co. #5 — Sayre — $14,342
• Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000
• Monroe Hose Company — $15,000
• Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Co. Inc. — Troy — $13,900
• Protection Hose Company No. 1 — Athens — $15,000
• Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department — East Smithfield — $15,000
• South Creek Ambulance Association — Gillett — $8,325.05
• South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — Gillett — $15,000
• Tri Township Ambulance Association Inc. — Gillett — $8,325.05
• Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 — Rome — $12,030
• Warren Township Vol. Fire Dept. Inc. — Warren Center — $15,000
• Western Alliance Emergency Services — Troy — $8,325.05
• Windham Township Vol. Fire Company — Rome — $14,790
• Wysox Vol. Fire Co. — $15,000
