Some more winter weather is expected to make its way to Bradford County today and in the days ahead.
Tonight, the area will see a mixture of rain and snow that will change into a mix of sleight and freezing rain tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will see that wintery mix change into snow, according to the National Weather Service.
About 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible late tomorrow into Friday morning with the heaviest precipitation occurring over that time, said Meteorologist Theodore Champney.
“The greatest threat at this point will be ice accumulations up to a quarter inch. This will lead to extremely dangerous/life threatening travel conditions along with a high likelihood of downed trees and wires,” according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.
The department will continue to track the potential storm and monitor waterways for any ice jams or damming that could cause flooding.
A winter storm watch will be in place from tonight through Friday afternoon.
