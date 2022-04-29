County facing wildfire conditions

While the recent dry weather is a welcome respite from the usual wet and dreary tidings of spring, residents of Bradford County are warned that it brings wildfire conditions as well.
According to the National Weather Service, the area being subject to dry cool air with strong winds are ideal conditions for a wildfire to spark.
These developments caused the NWS to put Bradford County and most of the northeast part of the state under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions are present.
The area is also under a Fire Weather Watch from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, meaning the critical fire conditions are likely to occur.
Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck said the area is under plenty of risk, referencing the “fuel load” currently in the area.
“Even though the ground is wet and the grass is greening up we have a ton of dead underbrush from the winter and leaf litter and dead limbs and that’s all dry fuel for a fire,” Rosenheck said.
He advised that area residents should avoid burning things outside until conditions change.
“A lot of people think if they have a burn barrel then they can keep a fire contained, but unless you’re sitting right on that fire with a garden hose ready, you’re not going to be able to stop those embers and it only takes one to start a fire,” he said.
According to NWS the most common cause of wildfires is burning of debris.
Rosenheck added that the windy conditions with strong gusts can mean that even if a fire is spotted and reported quickly, it can rapidly grow out of control.
“Until it either rains or the plants all green up, we’re in that time of year for fires,” he said.
Bradford County Emergency Management tracks controlled burns. Residents looking to have a controlled burn are encouraged to contact the county 911 communications center at (570) 265-9101.
