County FFA begins annual fruit sale

Local Bradford County FFA chapters have begun their annual fruit sales for the fall season.
The Canton FFA is one of four county chapters that is selling fruit through mid-November with online orders available until Nov. 14, while student orders must be received by Nov. 10.
The fruit will be delivered at Canton Junior/Senior High School on Dec. 1 and will be available for pick-up there or it can be delivered to houses, said FFA Advisor Tom Hojnowski.
The sale continues the yearly tradition of county FFAs conducting the fruit sale and all proceeds will go towards local chapters and help cover expenses for traveling, leadership conferences and various activities, he said.
Their yearly goal is to sell 100 items or more and they even have plans to hold next spring’s strawberry sale, said Hojnowski.
For more information and online sales prices and possibilities, people can go to Canton FFA’s fruit sale website at https://freshfruitorder.org/CantonFFA2021.
