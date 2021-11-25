LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The woman who passed away in the fatal structure fire at 844 Moore Hill Rd. in Litchfield Township has been identified.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 69-year-old Nanette Zampier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on Nov. 19 by Bradford County Chief Deputy Coroner Timothy Cahill.
Zampier called 911 around 3:45 p.m. to report a fire in the house, which led firefighters to arrive around 3:57 p.m. at the fully-engulfed residence and she was not located until the fire was under control, according to the police report.
The fire departments of Litchfield, Rome, Athens Borough, Athens Township, North Towanda and the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, including the Greater Valley EMS and Pennsylvania State Police were all on scene.
The investigation is ongoing, although state police have said that there are no signs of foul play and the incident has been ruled as an accidental death.
