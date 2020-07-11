County jail inmates quarantined after past inmate tests positive for COVID-19

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Inmates at the Bradford County Correctional Facility have been quarantined to their cells after a former inmate tested positive for COVID-19 after being transferred to a rehabilitation facility on June 29.
According to Bradford County Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who serves as the jail’s public information officer, officials were notified about the positive test Wednesday. In response, the jail not only quarantined its 125 inmates, but also ordered testing for both inmates and employees that was expected to conclude Friday. Results should be made available in three to five days.
The former inmate in question, a man, was quarantined for 14 days when he first arrived at the jail, as other inmates have to do as a precautionary measure in response to COVID-19. Inmates must also have their temperatures taken and undergo a visual check three times a week, while employees are required to have their temperatures taken every day before starting their shifts.
During the former inmate’s 30-day stay at the West Burlington facility, he did not show elevated temperatures or any COVID-19 symptoms, and neither have the other inmates.
Under the quarantine, Shedden noted that inmates will be let out of their cells one at a time to do exercise, but nothing else.
One inmate, who has been in the jail since March 17, tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. Upon his arrest, the inmate — who came to the county from outside of the region — said he had previous exposure to COVID-19. However, he did not exhibit any symptoms upon a medical examination, so he didn’t qualify for the testing that was available at that time, county officials previously reported. He was provided a face mask and placed in medical isolation as a precautionary measure until testing could be carried out on March 26, which came back positive. Along with this positive case, county officials had reported that one of the jail’s contracted medical providers through PrimeCare Medical, Inc. out of Harrisburg had also tested positive after having met with multiple inmates. Those inmates were closely monitored for symptoms in addition to the standard health checks that were put in place for all inmates.
A total of 20 staff and 16 inmates have been tested in recent months with negative results.
Meanwhile, there continues to be no changes in the county’s COVID-19 cases since Tuesday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
