TOWANDA BOROUGH — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a person reported missing on Thursday who has not been seen in over a year.
On Dec. 30, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police stated that a relative of 48-year-old Godfrey Jefferson Heath called and said that they have not heard from him in over a year and they were concerned for his well-being.
A missing person’s declaration was then completed.
Police described Heath as a white non-Hispanic male.
Anyone with information regarding his location should contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186
