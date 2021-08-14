A Bradford County official reported that he is monitoring COVID-19 cases, but not worried at recent increases, while the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard confirmed the increases.
Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams spoke during Thursday’s commissioners meeting and addressed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly we’ve seen a bit of a mild uptick over the last couple of weeks from where we’ve been for most of June and July,” said Williams, who noted that, as of Wednesday, the county only had 29 cases over the previous 14 days. Three of those patients were hospitalized, with one in the intensive care unit, Williams added.
“While we are currently monitoring the uptick, at this point I would say there’s not a great concern like we saw back in January, February when the numbers really shot up,” he said. “We were at over 200 active cases for the majority of January, February, March. Right now we are monitoring, but I don’t think it’s something to be terribly alarmed about.”
The dashboard has shown multiple categories have increases over the most recent seven day period of Aug. 6-12.
There are currently 24 newly reported confirmed cases in Bradford County, an increase from 16 in the previous seven day period of July 30 to Aug. 5.
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 26.5 in the last period to 39.8 now, while PCR testing positivity rate increased from 4.8% to 6.4%.
The percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness increased by 0.4%, specifically from 0.7% to 1.1%.
Slight decreases were found with the number of average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations from 4.1 to 3.9 and average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators from 1.3 to 0.7.
Statewide, all categories have seen increases except for the percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness, which remained at 0.9%.
The entire state has seen an increase in newly reported confirmed cases from 7,371 in the previous seven day period to 8,912 currently.
The state’s incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 57.6 in the previous seven day period to 69.6 currently, while the PCR testing positivity rate increased from 5.4% to 6.0%.
Average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 556.4 to 834.7, while the number of average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 64.9 to 98.7 as of August 12.
Over 5.8 million Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated and the health department recommends getting the second dose within 42 days for best results.
In Bradford County, 18,590 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated while 1,736 remain partially vaccinated.
Editor-in-Chief Matt Hicks contributed to this report.
