An official from the Bradford County Department of Community Planning & Mapping Services has left her position.
County Planner Megan Wanck resigned after last month’s Panning Commission meeting due to moving out of the area, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.
Her role will be taken over by Administrative Assistant Patty Tuttle. Tuttle will proceed to take over administration of subdivisions and land development, Williams stated.
The commission voted in favor to formally delegate Wanck’s administrative authorities to Tuttle Tuesday.
