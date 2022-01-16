County prepares for winter storm

A snow storm is expected to make its way across the county today and tomorrow as local municipalities prepare for the coming snowfall.
“We expect Bradford County to get a pretty good gradient of snow amounts anywhere from 3 to 4 inches in the southeast and 7 to 9 inches in the northwest [tonight] into Monday morning,” said Mark Pellerito, the lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton.
The heaviest snow will occur during the overnight hours tonight and is expected to slow down early Monday morning.
“We do expect accumulating snow to pick up pretty rapidly from about 7 p.m. through 11 p.m [tonight],” he said. “The heaviest snowfall rates will probably be after midnight up to about dawn on Monday.”
However, during the day on Monday, there still could be some winds that pick up with some snow showers in the afternoon with dry fluffy snow, according to Pellerito.
“The system will begin as all heavy snow with snowfall rates near or exceeding 1 inch per hour. Early Monday sleet and freezing rain will likely mix in especially in the southeast. The amount of mix will ultimately determine how much snow we get,” the Bradford County Department of Public Safety stated on their Facebook page on Saturday.
Towanda Borough declared a snow emergency that will start at 5 p.m. today in preparation for the coming storm of heavy snow, high winds, low wind chills, sleet and freezing rain.
Due to the presence of snow along borough streets from this major storm, it is imperative that on those streets designated by signs as Snow Emergency Routes.
All vehicles must be immediately removed from the appropriate side of the street as follows to allow for snow removal and emergency vehicles to travel: Second Street along its entire length on the west side, Third Street along its entire length on the west side, Orchard Street along its entire length on the west side, Ward Ave along its entire length on the south side, Chestnut Street along its entire length on the north side and North Main Street along its entire length on the west side.
Once these sides are plowed, vehicles can be moved back to allow the other side to be plowed too.
All owners of vehicles are asked to immediately remove their vehicles from the street if off-street parking space is available.
In the downtown area, vehicles must be removed from the on-street parking areas where the snow is four inches deep or more and signs are placed that state it. Once snow is removed from these areas to less than four inches, vehicles may return.
The snow emergency will remain in effect until the storm is over and the streets and parking areas are clear and vehicles left in violation of this proclamation and ordinance will be subject to fines and/or towing with costs.
Borough residents are also reminded that snow may not be placed or dumped into the street and that snow must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours after the snowfall has ended.
On Friday, Sayre Borough warned residents that the first winter storm of the season is forecasted to bring heavy snow on Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday with accumulations of 12 to 18 inches of snow by Monday night.
Residents are reminded that a snow emergency automatically goes into effect in the borough when the National Weather Service issues a Winter Storm Warning or Heavy Snow Warning for our area.
During the snow emergency residents are required to remove their vehicles from streets designated as Snow Emergency Routes for the duration of the emergency, which is only cancelled after the Winter Storm Warning expires, but the borough may extend the emergency if necessary.
Snow Emergency Routes in the borough include Bradford Street, Cayuta Street, Desmond Street, North Elmer Avenue, South Elmer Avenue, Harris Street, North Lehigh Avenue, South Lehigh Avenue, Lincoln Street, West Lockhart Street, Powell Street, Mohawk Street, Elk Street, Stevenson Street, North Thomas Avenue, South Thomas Avenue, Cedar Street, West Packer Avenue, North Wilbur Avenue and South Wilbur Avenue.
The forecasted storm has made it necessary to cancel curbside recycling scheduled for Jan. 19 in Zone 3. The next scheduled curbside collection day in Zone #3 will be Friday, Feb. 4 and the Thomas Avenue Drop-Off Center is open each Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.
Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for information during winter storms and frequently check the Borough’s Facebook page for updates and postponements to recycling and trash collection schedules.
