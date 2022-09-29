County prepares half marathon, walk for Saturday

The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon will start at 9 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park Saturday.

 Review File Photo

SAYRE — An annual event where participants run or walk to spread awareness will return this Saturday.

The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and Walk For Our Buddies will both be held Oct. 1. The event commemorates Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which is recognized every October across the nation.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.