County prepares half marathon, walk for Saturday

SAYRE — An annual event where participants run or walk to spread awareness will return this Saturday.
The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and Walk For Our Buddies will both be held Oct. 1. The event commemorates Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which is recognized every October across the nation.
The half marathon will begin at 9 a.m. on the grounds of Sayre’s Riverfront Park. Runners will trek across a course along the Sheshequin River that ends at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park, according to Race Director Michelle Shedden.
Meanwhile, the one-mile walk will start at 11 a.m. in Hornbook Park. The walk has featured many local families in previous years that bond together as they spread awareness.
“We always have it at Hornbrook because we put the playground in there for children with disabilities,” Shedden said. “We feel that it is a great way to highlight the park and playground.”
Shedden hopes that the event will have a higher turnout compared to the past few years that were lower in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope people will come out and support the event,” Shedden said. “We hope they enjoy the activities at the park and get to know some of the families.”
She thanked the help and support from the county parks and maintenance departments for making the roads and parks safe and clean for runners. She also thanked the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the county commissioner’s staff that includes Leah O’Neil and Jessica Ripley.
“We appreciate the volunteers and all of the people that work so hard to make the event happen,” Shedden said.
The Bradford County Commissioners and the nonprofit Walk For Our Buddies organize the half marathon and walk each year. Funds raised at the event go towards the nonprofit’s efforts to provide aid to individuals with Down syndrome.
The nucleus of each cell within the human body has 23 pairs of chromosomes, according to the National Down Syndrome Society’s website. “Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21,” the website adds.
“Approximately one in every 772 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, making Down syndrome the most common chromosomal condition,” the website states. “About 5,100 babies with Down syndrome are born in the United States each year.”
