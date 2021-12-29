As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches, one county safety official urges caution for anyone looking to bring in the new year with celebrations.
Two big public health concerns during this holiday season are the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and drunk driving, according to Bradford County Public Safety Director Matt Williams.
“People need to continue to do the same sanitary precautions that we have been doing for a year and a half now,” he said.
Williams advised people to avoid places that are overly crowded or to continue preventative actions like wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing as much as possible, especially for people who are predisposed to an advanced illness.
He stated because the COVID-19 case counts continue to be high in the county, it’s important for people to be mindful and observant about the places they visit.
“We are all aware that we are still in this surge from the Delta and Omicron variants,” he said. “We do know its prevalent, especially with us coming out of the Christmas holiday where people have gathered close together.”
In addition to the pandemic, every year during the holidays can be dangerous due to alcohol-related crashes.
Williams stated that he sees an increase in accidents due to alcohol consumption each year around New Year’s Eve.
He advised that if people go out and drink that they do so responsibly by either using a ride share program or have a designated driver for transportation to ensure that everyone gets home safely.
In Pennsylvania, alcohol-related crashes decreased from 9,380 in 2019 to 7,700 in 2020, while alcohol-related fatalities decreased from 299 to 293.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, 17% of driver fatalities for people aged 16-20 were drinking drivers in 2020, which is a 3% increase compared to 2019’s 14%.
For people ages 31 to 35, drunk drivers made up 44% of the age group’s driver fatalities, which is a 5% increase compared to 2019’s 39%.
Nationwide, there were 10,142 people killed in drunk driving crashes in 2019, while more than 10,000 people died every year in drunk-driving crashes from 2010-2019 on average, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Everyone should be aware of their surroundings and always have a plan,” said Williams. “We always preach preparedness.”
