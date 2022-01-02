The Valley area lost a prominent member of their community on Wednesday as her loved ones and colleagues remember the positive impact she made.
Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eleanor J. Hill passed away at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with her family by her side on Dec. 29.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1956 in Sayre to the late Robert and Ruth Schrader and was a 1974 graduate of Sayre High School where she was a member of the Mello-Dears Drum Corps and eventually became a teacher.
Eleanor was always happy to help others be successful, which included promoting the idea of “Shop Local” in the region, according to her obituary.
Hill represented the Chamber for over 25 years, which was a job she loved and took seriously as she helped create well-organized events, said Sue Williams, the GVCC president on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
She said that Hill made a lot of friends through the Chamber and signed up many businesses as members through her passion and generosity.
“As we move forward I hope that we can honor Eleanor’s memory by continuing to live up to her standards and expectations,” said Williams.
She said Hill always expressed her love for the Valley area and worked hard to promote it as a great place for people to raise their families.
“The path that [Hill] made within our organization is paved and strong,” she said. “We know that because of the foundation that you have in place, we will continue to succeed.”
She stated that Eleanor wasn’t all about work though as she was a dedicated mother and grandmother too.
“Eleanor loved her grandchildren, this is something we both shared in common and we listened to each other’s grandma stories,” she said. “I always wondered how the “chore list” was for her kids when they were younger and if it mirrored that for her Board of Directors.”
The Sayre Business Association stated that Hill’s loss is heartbreaking and she was a woman who loved her community and that thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and community, according to its Facebook page.
When it came to family, she was passionate about her children and grandchildren and was known as “Noni” to her nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her very much and she was a supportive caregiver to her husband Robert Hill II who passed away on Nov. 2 from cancer.
Visitation will be held for family and friends on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church on North Keystone Avenue and funeral services will follow at the church at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Paula Kraus and Rev. Linda Rogers co-officiating.
The burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens and memorial donations may be made to the Greater Valley EMS in her memory, while anyone wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
