County resident turns 99

Pictured from left are state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clara May Paisley White marking Clara’s 99th birthday. White was born in Nuangola, Pa. on March 9, 1924. She celebrated her milestone birthday at Warren Center Senior Center on March 13.

 Photo provided by Diane Elliott

WARREN — A Bradford County resident reached a huge milestone recently and celebrated the occasion with close family and friends.

Clara May Paisley White turned 99-years-old on March 9 and celebrated her birthday at Warren Center Senior Center on March 13. She was born at home in Nuangola, Pa. in 1924. Her daughter, Norma Moore invited state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) to present White with a birthday certificate to mark the milestone birthday, which noted many highlights of her life.