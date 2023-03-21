County resident turns 99

WARREN — A Bradford County resident reached a huge milestone recently and celebrated the occasion with close family and friends.
Clara May Paisley White turned 99-years-old on March 9 and celebrated her birthday at Warren Center Senior Center on March 13. She was born at home in Nuangola, Pa. in 1924. Her daughter, Norma Moore invited state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) to present White with a birthday certificate to mark the milestone birthday, which noted many highlights of her life.
White married Carl Paisley and had eight children together in Luzerne County. Her children include Russell, Carl (deceased), Richard (deceased), Ronald, Barbara, Charles, Ruth and Norma. She is a grandmother of twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Carl worked in the coal mines, while she walked 6 to 8 miles from their Nuangola home to Alden Mountain to clean houses. Sometimes her children walked with her as she carried one of them to work with her. The kids waited as she worked and they all walked home together. She eventually stopped cleaning houses three times a week to work at Dana Perfume Industries from 1967 to 1986 before her retirement at age 62.
Clara and Carl had a cabin on the Susquehanna River in Rocky Forest, near Sugar Run. It was there that they called the cabin home until Carl passed away in 1985. After her retirement, she moved to Sugar Run and eventually married Albert White. He passed away in 1998. She proceeded to move in with her daughter Norma in LeRaysville. Clara went on to work at the LeRaysville Cheese Factory until age 86.
She picked up a unique hobby when she reached age 80. Clara started skydiving and has jumped out of an airplane 13 times. She has participated in skydiving events into her nineties and looks forward to even more skydiving this summer.
Clara enjoys traveling and has been to many parts of the United States and Germany. She has been on cruises and has partaken in notable activities after age 75 that have included parasailing, hot air balloon rides, camel riding and snorkeling. She enjoys Bingo at the Senior Center and has attended the Warren Center Baptist Church since 2014.
Cards can be sent to Clara May White at 1105 Gorham Road LeRaysville, PA 18829. She thanks everyone for attending and making her day special.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.