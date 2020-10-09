County secures outside staffing as Manor deals with COVID-19 challenges (free to read)

WEST BURLINGTON – Although the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to reflect just one of the county’s six COVID-19 deaths connected with a nursing or personal care home, Bradford County Manor Administrator James Shadduck said during Thursday’s commissioners meeting that three manor residents have passed away in relation to the virus.
As Bradford County total confirmed cases to date increased from 246 to 250 between Wednesday’s and Thursday’s DOH reporting, the department’s data showed that one of these additional cases was a resident at one of four of the county’s nursing or personal care homes that have been impacted while another was a staff member.
Shadduck said the Manor is down between 30 and 40 staff members currently due to either quarantine from a positive COVID-19 test, doctor’s orders, or having resigned due to concerns related to the pandemic.
The manor is currently utilizing some temporary workers through Medifis, one of the third-party staffing providers that commissioners ratified an agreement with Thursday. Commissioners also approved staffing-related agreements with Mountain View Nursing LP, Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, and Prime Time Healthcare for the Manor.
“We’re just trying to supplement the staff we have until our staff are able to return back to work,” Shadduck explained.
Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that bringing in outside help is nothing new for the manor and has been utilized when needed for many years. McLinko added that since Shadduck’s return in July, he has helped bolster in-house staffing.
“They are doing outstanding work to maintain the care that residents receive at the Manor,” said Miller.
Thirty-two residents who had tested positive as of Thursday morning have been separated from the Manor’s general population. Five were admitted to a local hospital, although one was expected to return later in the day.
“I’m hopeful that they are all going to be able to return to the facility,” Shadduck said.
Miller noted that residents require a negative COVID-19 test before coming into the Manor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.