Bradford County has experienced decreases in every category of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard from Sept. 10-16, while the state overall has seen increases in five of the six categories.
The previous seven-day period was from Sept. 3-9.
The county’s newly reported confirmed cases decreased from 77 in the previous seven-day period to 70 currently, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents decreased from 127.6 to 116.0 per 100,000 residents now, while PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 10.7% to 7.7%.
The percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness decreased from 2.3% to 1.9%.
The number of average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations decreased by 0.7, specifically from 35.4 in the previous seven-day period to 34.7 currently.
The average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators decreased by 0.4, specifically from 9.4 in the previous period to 9.0 now.
In the seven-day period of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 in Bradford County, there were 68 confirmed cases, an incidence rate of 112.7 per 100,000 and the PCR positivity rate was 10.0%.
From Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, the average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations was 20.6 and the average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 5.0, while the percentage of emergency department visits due to COVID-like illness was 0.8%.
The state has 24,180 newly reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently, which is an increase from the previous seven day period’s number of 20,244 and the incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 158.1 to 188.9.
A decrease of 0.2% was found in the state’s PCR testing positivity rate, which was 9.1% in the previous period to 8.9% currently.
The state’s average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased to 2,267.1, while the previous period was 2,016.3 and its’ number of average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased to 278.9, while the previous period was 248.6.
The percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like illness in Pennsylvania increased by 0.1%, specifically from 1.5% to 1.6% currently.
In Bradford County, 19,726 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated while 1,783 remain partially vaccinated.
More than 60 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website.
Specifically, there have been over 12.4 million vaccinations administered in Pennsylvania with over 6.1 million residents fully vaccinated, while 6.3 million are partially vaccinated.
Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated and adolescents ages 12-15 can received the Pfizer vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose to be fully protected, while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are given in two doses and the health department recommends getting the second dose within 42 days for best results.
