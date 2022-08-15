County sees one new COVID death since June, slight case increases (free to read)

Bradford County has had one new death related to COVID-19 since June, according to the recent Pennsylvania COVID-19 data dashboard.
There are now a total of 215 deaths related to COVID-19 in Bradford County since the pandemic began around March 2020.
The recent COVID-related death in the county is the first one since at least the period of June 8 to 14 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. That period saw 214 deaths. The current period is from Aug. 3 to 9, while the last period was July 27 to Aug. 2.
The following data is from the the recent period of the early warning dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 86 to 89.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 142.6 to 147.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.3% to 10.9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 8.7 to 5.9.
• According to the dashboard, there are currently no patients on ventilators, which is no change from the last period.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.4% to 1.1%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 17,182 to 16,652.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 134.2 to 130.1.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 17.3% to 17.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,188.3 to 1,228.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 41.4 to 45.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.6%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of: Bradford County: New cases from 81 to 86, incidence rate from 134.3 to 142.6, PCR from 11.7% to 12.3% and emergency room visits from 1.5% to 1.4%. Pennsylvania: New cases from 16,823 to 17,182, incidence rate from 131.4 to 134.2 and PCR from 17.2% to 17.3%.
Bradford County currently has 24,517 residents fully vaccinated from its total population of 60,323. Pennsylvania has over 8.5 million residents fully vaccinated out of its population of around 13 million. The overall commonwealth has had a total of 46,374 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Bradford County Department of Public Health has recommended various actions that the public can take to protect themselves from the virus.
“We continue to encourage people to wash their hands, as that is the best way to prevent catching or spreading the virus, along with mask use in crowded areas,” Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck said in a previous statement. “Please test if symptomatic and quarantine to prevent spread.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.