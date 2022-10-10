County sees one new death, COVID case decreases as October begins (free to read)

A new death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Bradford County despite the number of cases appearing to trend downward as the month of October begins.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths within Bradford County is now 220 since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Pennsylvania has had 47,323 overall deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Since the last state dashboard period, there have been 110 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the overall commonwealth.
Bradford County has 113 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the current period of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The 113 cases is a decrease compared to the last dashboard period that had 125.
The current cases are also lower compared to the beginning of September that displayed around 119 COVID-19 cases in the dashboard period of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 125 to 113.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 207.2 to 187.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 14.1% to 12.1%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12.9 to 17.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.7 to 1.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.9% to 1.2%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 11,246 to 9,529.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 87.8 to 74.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 13% to 12.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations remained the same at 1,170.7.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 59.3 to 60.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 1.1%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 123 to 125, the incidence rate of 203.9 to 207.2 and the PCR rate of 14% to 14.1%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 10,964 to 11,246 and the incidence rate from 85.6 to 87.8.
Despite the number of cases decreasing, Bradford County continues to be listed as a high transmission county for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. A data map displays the county as red compared to lower transmission counties neighboring it. Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties are listed as medium. Sullivan County is categorized as a low transmission area for contracting the virus.
Bradford County has 24,854 residents that are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. That means 41.2% of its population has been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania continues to have an estimated 8.5 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million total residents.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
