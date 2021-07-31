Bradford County saw a slight increase in COVID-19 infections over a recent seven-day period.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Bradford County had increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations from July 23 to July 29.
Newly reported confirmed cases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations increased from seven to eight compared to the previous seven day period.
Incident rates increased from 11.6 per 100,000 residents in the previous seven day period to 13.3 per 100,000 residents currently, while the average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 0.3 to 1.0.
The PCR testing positivity rate increased from 1.8% to 3.3% and the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 1.6 to 2.6.
The only area on the dashboard where a decrease occurred for Bradford County was the percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like illness, which went from 1.3% to 0.8%.
Pennsylvania has displayed increases in every category on the dashboard, including newly reported confirmed cases increasing from 2,515 to 4,091 as of July 29.
Incident rates for the state increased from 19.6 per 100,000 residents in the previous seven day period to 32.0 per 100,000 residents now.
The state’s PCR testing positivity rate increased from 2.7% to 3.9% and the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 289.4 to 418.9.
Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 31.4 to 44.3, while hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like illness increased by 0.1%, specifically from 0.7% to 0.8%.
Bradford County residents looking to decrease those numbers could receive vaccination reminders via text message in the next couple of days.
Pennsylvania Department of Health officials announced on Thursday that text message reminders will be sent to residents who received a first dose, but missed their appointments for a second dose.
“The goal of these reminders is to make sure people know that it is never too late to get your second dose,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.
Next week, 254,850 contacts will receive the text messages and anyone who received their first dose between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 14, 2021 will be the first ones to get the reminders.
“Getting vaccinated significantly lowers your risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.
She also stated that scientific evidence shows a second dose will reduce the chances of being infected with COVID-19.
Over 5.7 million Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated and the department recommends getting the second dose within 42 days for best results.
In Bradford County, 18,275 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated while 1,491 remain partially vaccinated.
The department stated that people who received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will need to have a second dose,and it must be the same exact vaccine.
Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not need a second dose.
