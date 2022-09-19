County sees slight COVID increases mid-September (free to read)

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.