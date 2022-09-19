County sees slight COVID increases mid-September (free to read)

Bradford County has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases around mid-September, as well as a new death related to COVID-19 since the last state data period.
Newly confirmed cases increased from 119 to 121 in the seven-day period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The current period is Sept. 7 to 13, while the previous one was Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. Data adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report include the previous period’s new cases from 112 to 119.
There has been one new death related to COVID-19 within Bradford County in the recent Sept. 7 to 13 period. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 217. For the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, 46,970 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic began around March 2020.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Sept. 7 to 13:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 119 to 121. [112 to 119]
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 197.3 to 200.6. [185.7 to 197.3]
• PCR testing positivity rate: 14.9% to 13.7%. [14.8% to 14.9%]
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 17.3 to 9.4.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.2% to 1.8%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 12,772 to 12,411.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 99.8 to 96.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.3% to 15.6%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,169.9 to 1,151.7.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 51.4 to 56.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.7% to 0.9%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Incidence rate from 185.7 to 197.3 and the PCR rate from 14.8% to 14.9%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 12,530 to 12,772 and the incidence rate from 97.9 to 99.8.
Bradford County continues to be listed as a high transmission county for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Northern Tier counties listed as medium risk for transmission include Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming. A change in the dashboard includes Wyoming being reclassified from low risk in the last period to medium now. Sullivan continues to be considered as a low risk county.
There are 24,662 residents of Bradford County who are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. The overall commonwealth has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
To safeguard against the virus and other diseases, the CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health encourage a variety of safety actions that people can partake in. People should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
