The 2022 primaries in Bradford County have wrapped up late Tuesday night. Nominations for various offices included state representatives, a U.S. Senate seat, the Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor. This year also displayed two questions for LeRoy Township voters.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors stated that although turnout was low locally, it is typical for a primary election.
There was a 37.39% turnout with 12,109 total ballots cast in Bradford County. The county has 32,389 registered voters.
Smithkors also stated that the primaries went well overall with new poll workers learning their tasks and procedures to do a fantastic job.
Two incumbent state representatives for Bradford County ran unopposed in their Republican primaries. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) received 4,970 votes, while state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) received 3,691 votes, according to district-wide results posted on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.
The race for the ninth congressional district featured two candidates running unopposed for their primaries and will face off against each other in November’s general election. Republican candidate and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) received 7,972 votes in his party’s primary, while Democratic candidate Amanda R. Waldman received 2,437 votes in her primary, the Pennsylvania Department of State showed. Pennsylvania’s 9th congressional district will absorb Bradford County in the new year through redistricting.
In the governor’s race, Doug Mastriano was the projected winner in the Republican gubernatorial primary with 558,012 votes or 44.46% overall, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Attorney General Josh Shapiro ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination with over 1 million votes. Shapiro received 2,532 votes in Bradford County’s Democratic primary.
In Bradford County, a total of 9,052 votes were cast in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Mastriano gained the most local votes with 3,820, or 42.2%, while Lou Barletta came in second with 2,433 votes, or 26.88%. Behind them was Bill McSwain with 1,292 votes, Nche Zama with 528, Dave White with 454 and Melissa Hart with 252.
Austin Davis won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, defeating Brian Sims and Ray Sosa. In the county alone, Davis won brought in 1,322 votes, while Sims had 807 votes and Sosa had 402 votes.
Carrie Lewis DelRosso won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor and defeated eight other candidates. In the county, DelRosso received 24.6% of the vote with 2,045 total. Teddy Daniels had 1,304 votes, or 15.69%, and Clarice Schillinger received 1,320 votes, or 15.88%.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating Alex Khalil, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. In Bradford County, Fetterman received the most votes with 1,800 or 65.9%. In second was Lamb with 624, followed by Khalil with 134 and Kenyatta with 115.
The race is still too close to call for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat as of The Daily Review’s midnight deadline. Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz are in a tight race, while Kathy Barnette is trailing. In Bradford County, McCormick gained the most votes with 3,092 or 33.95%, Oz received the second most with 2,628 or 28.86% and Barnette has the third most with 1,994 votes or 21.9%.
Two non-partisan questions were voted on in LeRoy Township that consisted of:
Question 1: Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of LeRoy? Yes or No.
Question 2: Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage wholesale distributor’s and importing distributor’s licenses not for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of LeRoy? Yes or No.
For Question 1, 105 people voted yes, while 56 voted no. Question 2 saw 102 voters select yes, while 58 voters selected no.
“County and state election officials deserve a lot of credit for administering an election during an unprecedented redistricting cycle,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman. “I’m proud of them and every voter who cast a ballot in this election. We saw democracy in action today in Pennsylvania.”
Statewide, more than 646,000 mail-in ballots were received by midday and counties received about 900,000 mail ballot applications for the primary, according to Chapman. Of those applications, nearly 800,000 were for no-excuse mail-in ballots and 100,000 applications for absentee ballots.
“I want to thank county election officials and poll workers for conducting another free, fair, and secure election, and voters for turning out to do their part,” Chapman said.
