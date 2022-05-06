It was the perfect day to go out to the park, and for 13 Envirothon teams from across the county, that’s just what they did.
Held each year, the Pennsylvania Envirothon is a competition designed to teach students lessons in understanding ecosystems and the environment.
Hosted each year by the Bradford County Conservation District at Mt. Pisgah State Park, the county competition involves students from participating schools forming teams and taking tests involving the five Envirothon topics: Wildlife, Forestry, Soils and Land Use, Aquatic Ecology, and Environmental Issues.
Each test involved a combination of academic knowledge and practical skills. The forestry station involved identifying several trees at the park through analyzing its bark and leafs. Soils involved using a Munsell Soil Color Scale to help identify the proper uses of a soil. Aquatics and Wildlife both presented contestants with images of creatures native to Pennsylvania they would have to identify, from salamanders to turtles to songbirds.
Each year the Environmental Issue changes, this year it was Recycling and Solid Waste Management.
Students in grades 9-12 from any school in the county could form a three- to five-person team to attend and test their knowledge, and volunteers from the area were on hand feverishly grading tests as groups completed them and moved on to the next station.
Teams representing Troy, Northeast Bradford, Canton, Wyalusing, Sayre, and Athens participated in the event.
After going virtual last year, the state competition will be held in person once again at Camp Mt. Luther in Mifflinburg May 25. The state competition will also involve teams giving a ten-minute oral presentation virtually on an additional environmental topic.
After an intense competition, the Canton team — calling themselves Bigfoot Assassins #10 — won this year’s county contest.
They will represent Bradford County at the state competition battling against teams from across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.