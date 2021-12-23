A public health program to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 was held last Friday and Saturday in response to surging cases in the county.
The HERO truck initiative, organized by the Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, was staffed with nursing professionals and offered shots via their mobile truck on Friday at the Rome Township Community Building in the morning and the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department in the afternoon, while Saturday clinics were held in the Columbia Township Building’s Bradley Hall in the morning and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building in the afternoon.
Specifically, there were 53 vaccinations administered in Rome, 86 in Wyalusing, 79 at Bradley Hall and 84 in Canton, according to Jeff Rosenheck, the county emergency management coordinator.
From Jan. 7-8. the truck will be back to administer second doses of the shots, including booster shots, flu shots and first dose shots at the exact same locations.
The truck will be supplied with adult and child doses of the Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID vaccines and the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The clinics are free to all attendees, who can bring their vaccination cards for documentation. No pre-registration or proof of identification is required. Walk-ins are encouraged.
The program provided 302 total vaccinations and 27 flu shots over the weekend, which consisted of 21 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots, 139 Moderna and 107 Pfizer shots and nine children received their shots, according to the public safety department’s Facebook page.
“We had a wonderful turnout and exceeded what we expected,” said Rosenheck. “There were very positive responses and people were thankful that we could provide that service for them.”
Bradford County was selected as a county that could benefit from the initiative as a result of the low vaccination rate and its rural populations with the limited availability and access to the vaccines in the region, according to the public safety department.
Rosenheck stated that the county’s number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are higher than they have been at any other time during the pandemic.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased from 284 between Dec. 3-9 to 358 between Dec. 10-16, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Further comparing the two seven-day periods, average daily hospitalizations in Bradford County due to COVID decreased by 0.6, specifically from 45.7 to 45.1, while the average daily number of patients on ventilators decreased from 7.4 to 6.0.
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 increased from 2.5% to 2.8%.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been currently averaging roughly 30 to 40 COVID admissions per day, according to Rosenheck.
The county currently has 41 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 10 adult patients in the ICU, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In Bradford County, 22,254 people out of its population of 60,323 have been fully vaccinated, which is 36% of the population.
As of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania DOH lists Bradford County 63rd of 67 counties for vaccinations. Bradford County is ahead of only Juniata, Potter, Bedford, Fulton and Philadelphia counties, according to the public safety department.
Pennsylvania currently has more than 4,550 people hospitalized with COVID-19, while Bradford County is currently seeing a 14-day positivity rate of 15.8% and saw 43 new cases on Tuesday, the department adds.
From Dec. 8-14, there were 18 COVID-19 cases in children ages 0-4 and 64 cases in children ages 5-18. This is an increase compared to the period of Nov. 24-30 where there were nine cases among children ages 0-4 and 29 cases in children ages 5-18, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Since Nov. 25, there have been 11 deaths in the county from COVID-19, which brings the total number of related deaths to 147 since the pandemic began.
The HERO truck will return in January on these specific dates and times:
Friday, Jan. 7: Rome Township Community Building, 28083 State Route 187, Rome from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and at the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Second Street, Wyalusing, PA from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8: Columbia Township Building/Bradley Hall, 3290 Watkins Hill Road, Columbia Crossroads from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and at the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building, 940 Springbrook Drive, Canton from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information about the clinics, contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.
