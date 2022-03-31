A proclamation in recognition of child abuse awareness will be delivered at the Bradford County Courthouse on April 6.
The County Commissioners will read a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month on the courthouse’s lawn from 11 a.m. to noon.
Over 1,000 pinwheels have been placed on the courthouse lawn to represent every investigation done by Bradford County Children and Youth in 2021 including each forensic interview conducted at The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center. The organization stated that the county is committed to working with professionals, families and the community to prevent child abuse and neglect.
“When a child and their family experience the difficult path that abuse takes many down, it is important for them to know where they can turn to for help,” said Katy VanDewark, CHCAC’s executive director. “This year April provides a chance to help in small ways.”
She stated that CHCAC is asked every year by people on how they can help. People can volunteer or donate to CHCAC or other local nonprofits that help children and families in need. Local and state officials can be contacted to provide support to children affected by neglect or abuse.
“Help a neighbor or friend, if they seem to be overwhelmed by the stresses of parenting, kind gestures can go a long way, and if you suspect abuse report it,” she said.
The Bradford County Commissioners stated that they will issue the proclamation “in support of those who work tirelessly to address this devastating problem that unfortunately harm’s way too many children within communities and our country.”
They stated that one abused child is one too many and that abuse affects the entire community.
“Abused children are our neighbors, they are our future. The Commissioners are extremely grateful for those that work to address this very troubling stain on our community,” they said.
While April brings awareness, it is important for people to advocate for children year-round, said Debra Sharp, administrator for Bradford County Children and Youth Services.
“In doing so, we can all help play a part in keeping kids safe and reduce child abuse and neglect,” she said. “We can also help strengthen families by supporting local organizations that assist us in our prevention efforts.”
Nurturing healthy and supportive relationships within families, friendships and neighborhoods is another way to help out, she stated.
For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities during the month of April, and throughout the year, people can contact Bradford County Children and Youth or The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center at 570-265-4132 or visit www.chcac.org. CHCAC can also be followed on Instagram and Facebook.
To show support, people can participate in Wear Blue Day on Friday and show their blue clothes on social media with the hashtag #GoBlueBradford.
The Keystone Theatre will be showing the movie “REWIND” on April 13 with a panel of experts to discuss afterwards for Child Abuse Awareness Month
For Dine Out Child Abuse, people can visit The Children’s House on Facebook to find participating restaurants.
