When people hear about the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Potato Grading and Identification Contest, they often furl their eyebrows in doubt. Danica Vargason, a 16-year-old Towanda resident, was one of them. “When my friends started talking about it, I thought it was a joke,” she explained. “I tried it, and it was fun.” She credits fellow Community Alliance Church youth group member for coaxing her into a growing band of potato judges from Bradford County.
This year, the group sent three teams of four 4-Hers to Harrisburg on Jan. 10 to compete in the biggest competition of its kind in Pennsylvania to date. Pitting their knowledge and experience against another 145 youth judges from across the Commonwealth, the 12 girls had a great. “The kids improved their scores from last year and placed well, considering the increase in numbers,” long-time project advisor Cynthia Williams stated. “There were 12 ‘A’ teams, and we placed seventh, with only 14 points separating first from eighth.” Additionally, of 27 “B” teams, Bradford County’s B1 took first-place, and B2 garnered the seventh spot. Elli Bellows took eighth place in overall high scores.
Contest chair Kelly Weisner welcomed the team members and their families to the Farm Show Complex and explained how the competition would work this year with so many youths involved. For the first time, the judging was split into two flights, and she asked the first round of participants not to share anything they had seen or heard with their teammates they returned to their tables.
Grading potatoes is complicated. The youths are trained to look for and identify diseases and defects, grade them for uniformity of shape and to size them quickly for market. One table, for example, holds 30 potatoes that contestants scan rapidly to determine the number of Grade A spuds. There are also some rounds for which the youths are given a little more time.
The contestants from Bradford County ranged in age this year from 8 to 16. Gwynn Bellows participated in the contest for the first time last year as a Clover Bud and went through the stations with her mother, Loren. “They scored them, but they didn’t place them,” said Angela Cook, one of several other parents, including Loren, in attendance. Having turned 8, Gwynn was participating for the first time as a regular contestant and team member.
“She’s our little sleeper,” Angela said of Gwynn’s abilities.
“She may be small, but she’s fierce,” Loren stated. “She picks out things that the older members miss.”
For Gwynn, the grading contest means getting to see the Farm Show and staying in a hotel with her sister, Monroe, and their friends. There are several sets of sisters and cousins among the group.
When asked why she thought the Potato Grading Contest continued grow in popularity, Weisner said, “When kids come to the Farm Show and have a good time and go back and tell their friends about it, their friends want to come too.”
