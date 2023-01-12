When people hear about the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Potato Grading and Identification Contest, they often furl their eyebrows in doubt. Danica Vargason, a 16-year-old Towanda resident, was one of them. “When my friends started talking about it, I thought it was a joke,” she explained. “I tried it, and it was fun.” She credits fellow Community Alliance Church youth group member for coaxing her into a growing band of potato judges from Bradford County.

This year, the group sent three teams of four 4-Hers to Harrisburg on Jan. 10 to compete in the biggest competition of its kind in Pennsylvania to date. Pitting their knowledge and experience against another 145 youth judges from across the Commonwealth, the 12 girls had a great. “The kids improved their scores from last year and placed well, considering the increase in numbers,” long-time project advisor Cynthia Williams stated. “There were 12 ‘A’ teams, and we placed seventh, with only 14 points separating first from eighth.” Additionally, of 27 “B” teams, Bradford County’s B1 took first-place, and B2 garnered the seventh spot. Elli Bellows took eighth place in overall high scores.