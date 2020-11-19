The CodeRED public alert system will continue to be used in Bradford County for the next three years after commissioners renewed a three year subscription last week at a cost of $38,050 per year.
The new subscription, which begins Dec. 1, includes the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System put out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will warn those in the county about crucial emergencies, even if they aren’t signed up for CodeRED, according to Matt Williams, the county’s director of planning and public safety.
Williams said it would alert anyone within the geographic area that’s being targeted.
“That gives us the ability to reach more people under extreme emergency situations,” Williams said.
“Any device that would get alerts of some other type would be tied into this,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller added.
Commissioner Doug McLinko said the CodeRED program has saved lives over the years. Two years ago, after an EF2 tornado had whipped through some communities in Granville, LeRoy, and Franklin townships, commissioners and Sheriff C.J. Walters highlighted several circumstances in which CodeRED alerts were able to warn people in time so they could get to safety.
“We’d like to make sure everyone is signed up. It’s a valuable service whether it’s weather related, police related – a whole host of things,” McLinko added.
The service is free and people can enroll at www.bradfordcountypa.org/emergency-notifications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.