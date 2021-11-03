SAYRE BOROUGH — A man faces multiple charges after causing several damages to a Sayre Borough property that he and a woman broke into and stored a stolen item in.
On Sept. 23, police officers of Sayre Borough and Athens Township received information that 39-year-old Christopher Leroy Applegate broke into the former Valley Inn on Elmira Street and was residing there with stolen property, according to court documents.
Sayre Borough Police said that there was a slightly opened window and an unlocked door at the northeast corner of the building and when they entered, they saw the room that Applegate and a woman were allegedly living in.
Authorities could smell feces as soon as they opened the door and they saw several first floor bathrooms filled with feces, urine and toilet paper and they located another room with a pile of feces on the carpet and used toilet paper scattered all over it, according to court documents.
The building’s water and electricity was turned off and officers found a stolen autographed mini-helmet and a tin can with marijuana odor in a room, as well as a Walmart shopping cart in a bathroom, court documents show.
Police interviewed the woman who said that she and Applegate were homeless and were looking for a place to stay, so he entered the building through a window and opened a door for her to enter on Sept. 13 and that he also stole clothing and a backpack from Walmart.
The merchandise that he allegedly stole from Walmart was valued at $222.25, the stolen mini-helmet was valued at $200, the stolen shopping cart was valued at $185 and the cost to clean up the damages at the Valley Inn was $5,000, according to court documents.
Applegate faces charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, summary illegal use of shopping/laundry carts, felony criminal mischief: damage to property, summary criminal trespass/simple trespasser and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
His monetary bail has been set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
