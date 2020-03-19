The Bradford County Courthouse will be completely closed from the public starting with the end of business Thursday and through at least April 3, except for certain court proceedings, Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne said in a recorded press conference late Thursday afternoon.
This is in line with an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued late Wednesday, according to Beirne. Essential services include emergency bail review, habeas corpus proceedings, bench warrant proceedings, emergency juvenile hearings, and temporary protection from abuse hearings. Other court proceedings will be postponed unless they can be carried out via remote audio or video technology.
“This was done to safeguard the health and safety of court personnel, court users, and members of the public due to COVID-19 in an attempt to mitigate the spread of that virus,” she said.
Magisterial District Courts will also be closed to the public during this time frame except for services such as preliminary arraignments and bail setting, criminal case filing and processing, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals, issuing search warrants, and emergency protection from abuse petitions, Beirne added.
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has also updated its security measures at the county courthouse due to the change. Sheriff C.J. Walters said a telecommunications device will be placed at the courthouse entrance that people can use to speak with a deputy. If allowed inside, the visitor will then go through the typical screening process to enter the courthouse before being guided to their destination.
“Safety and security and the health of not just our employees, but the visitors is a priority for myself and my office,” said Sheriff C.J. Walters.
Those with questions or business they need to take care of at a county office can call the courthouse or visit the county’s website at www.bradfordcountypa.org for more information, according to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
“We understand that this is going to be an inconvenience to all involved,” Miller continued. “We apologize, but we ask for your patience and consideration during this time. As we move forward we will continue to update the community as things progress with the situation that we’re currently in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.