More than 900 pinwheels have been placed on the lawn of the Bradford County Courthouse in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, which will be proclaimed Thursday during a ceremony on the courthouse steps from 11 a.m. to noon.
These pinwheels represent the number of investigations carried out by the county’s Children and Youth Services along with the forensic interviews conducted at the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center throughout 2020. However, as Children’s House Executive Director Katy VanDewark noted, the past year had months in which referrals were drastically lower than what she remembered from other years.
“This is not because abuse stopped or did not occur. This is because fewer mandated reporters had eyes and ears on children,” she said. “Our teachers, our coaches, our local church members or even neighbors. When children are at home who will report abuse?”
Although VanDewark typically views April as a month of hope, she said this year will be more about reflection about how service providers can adapt to better serve children and families. And, like the community has come together to support those impacted by COVID-19, the community can help keep kids safe by donating or volunteering at nonprofits like the Children’s House that help these children and families in need, by contacting representatives to make sure the state supports these programs, helping a neighbor or friend who may appear overwhelmed by the stresses of parenting, and reporting suspected abuse.
When children have to be placed outside of the home, Bradford County Children and Youth Administrator Jen Cragle highlighted the role that kinship foster care, whether it is with a relative or another familiar person, can play in minimizing trauma and improving outcomes.
“As the county recognizes Child Abuse Awareness Month, please help celebrate anyone providing kinship foster care to an abused or neglected child,” Cragle said.
“One abused child is one too many,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “Child abuse affects us all in one way or another even though we may not think it does. Abused children are our neighbors, they are our future. The commissioners are extremely grateful for those who work on our behalf addressing this very troubling stain on our community.”
