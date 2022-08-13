ASYLUM — The Northern Tier is rich in history that needs preservation in our present-day. Deborah Courville’s presence in our local region has been vital to that endeavor.
“I am just one of many people who try to preserve and promote the history of this remarkable area,” Courville said. “We try to keep the historical past alive because it should be appreciated.”
Courville has served as a volunteer at the French Azilum Historic Site for about five years now. She can be seen conducting tours at the site, especially the LaPorte House dressed in colonial attire. Before that, she was also active at The Oldest House in Laceyville, Wyoming County for around 10 years.
“I think we are very fortunate to have so much history in this area,” she said. “We have historic sites and homes that date back [to the 18th century], so we are very lucky.”
Courville has lived in northeastern Pennsylvania for around 33 years now. She was born and raised in Boston, where she was exposed to museums, theater and dance studios, which peaked her interests.
“It was a very cosmopolitan and university-oriented upbringing, which I really enjoyed and I’d like to think I took full advantage of,” she said.
She received her education at Boston Latin School, Boston College and then Brown University where she would gain Master’s and Doctorate’s in English. She also lived in New York City and Philadelphia before deciding to move to Laceyville to experience rural life.
Courville was always passionate about medieval history, but her focus changed to late 18th to early 19th century American history upon volunteering at The Oldest House. She has accumulated over a 1,000 pieces of vintage clothing as part of her historical collection.
“The earliest piece I have is from 1752 and many of them date all the way to the 1920s,” she noted.
She is also active as a board member of the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen, an organization that focuses on educating, preserving and promoting skills and crafts from the 1750s to 1830s.
“This area [of the Northern Tier] was considered the frontier at that time, so the organization focuses on the unique things that happened then,” she stated.
Courville enjoys being an active member in community organizations and has a wide variety of interests. She was a journalist for the Wyalusing Rocket-Courier for 25 years. Her interest in crime fiction started as she reported on beats such as police, crime and murder in Wyoming County.
“One day, I was sitting in a courtroom listening to interesting testimony in a preliminary hearing for a murder case,” she said. “I thought to myself that this would make a great book.”
This was the inspiration for her first book in a collection of 19 murder mysteries. Many of them are based on real cases in northeastern Pennsylvania, although they are fictionalized with changed names. The first murder mystery series is called The Reporting Is Murder under her pen name, Eugenie West. That name honors her father, Eugene as well as her father’s great-great-grandmother who had the name. Her second crime series is called the Mystery Hunter series and she is currently working on its third book.
She also writes historical fiction inspired by the sites that she volunteers at. At the Oldest House, she was dressed in authentic colonial clothing and sitting on the front porch with a fellow volunteer when an idea was proposed.
“Her name is Carol Stein and she said ‘it’s funny how you can sit here and if there is no traffic, you almost feel as though you’ve gone back in time’ and I thought what a great idea!” she said.
That inspired a four-part series about The Oldest House called “A River in Time,” in which the protagonist time travels to the site in 1795.
“When I started at French Azilum, I became intrigued by the personalities that lived there, especially at the LaPorte House, so I have written three books about that,” she said.
Her books can be found on Amazon.com and more information about them can be found online at history-mystery.com.
Courville also loves to dance and teaches at Whipple Performing Arts Center in Tunkhannock. She is currently preparing its production of “The Nutcracker” in December. She also wrote an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that will be performed in Nov. 17 to 19. She stated that she looks forward to casting and directing that play soon. Auditions for it will go from Sept. 12 to 13 at 6 p.m. and anyone interested can go online at https://whipplepac.com/.
