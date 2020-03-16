The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19, including one case in Luzerne County, according to a press release from the department on Sunday.
Currently, all known cases in the state are in isolation at home or are being treated at a hospital.
There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 who have tested negative, 63 confirmed cases and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab, the department said in the release.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging released guidance for senior care centers throughout Pennsylvania during the pandemic on Sunday.
“The Wolf administration is committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens, and during this COVID-19 outbreak, older adults and especially those with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres. “We have been in regular communications with the Area Agencies on Aging relating to operation of their affiliated senior community centers, and we will continue to engage with them to meet their informational needs, receive input and offer guidance.”
AAAs make the determination to temporarily close a senior community center in their planning and service area due to COVID-19 unless specifically directed by the Governor’s Office. The COVID-19 guidance requests that the AAAs planning to close senior centers have a contingency plan for how essential nutrition services will be provided; how referrals to other community resources will be established; how outreach efforts to isolated senior center participants will be conducted and how the AAA will communicate information about the closure and service options to senior center participants.
A central activity at many centers is the offering of congregate meals. During the COVID-19 emergency, the Department is offering flexibility as to how a AAA and senior center can meet the nutritional needs of its members. The options include:
- Offering meals as a take-out meal that participants can pick up.
- Packaging and delivering meals to participants’ homes.
- Offering shelf-stable, frozen and grab-and-go meals.
- Enrolling participant in the OPTIONS Program for in-home meal service.
“Participants are to be offered an alternative means to receive a meal and be provided information about contacting the center or the AAA if they need additional assistance or services,” said Secretary Torres. “We are committed to ensuring that the delivery of services to older adults, particularly in the vital area of meals, continues unabated, while protecting the health and safety of older adults who utilize the centers, and the center staff who interact with them.”
All schools in Pennsylvania were ordered closed by Governor Wolf effective Monday, which also includes all public libraries closing for the same duration.
