In addition to Thursday’s proclamations recognizing law enforcement and asserting that no public resources would be used to enforce ‘unconstitutional laws or mandates,’ additional proclamations approved by the Bradford County Commissioners focused on groups at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Skilled Nursing Care Week was declared for this week in recognition of the county employees at the Bradford County Manor and those in other facilities across the county caring for the disabled and elderly.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko highlighted their work with the elderly, noting that the majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among this population.
The Department of Health has also noted that a majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations are attributed to the elderly as well.
“They are such special people who work in nursing homes,” said McLinko, who also referenced his grandmother’s work in the field. “ … I’m proud of her and her accomplishments. I grew up in that atmosphere, so I know how special these people are and how tough of a job it is.
Department of Health statistics continue to show no reported COVID-19 cases among Bradford County’s personal care and nursing homes.
“Hopefully, it continues,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. “That just goes to show how good of a job they’ve done protecting the most susceptible in our county from the ravages of this virus. We are very thankful for the work they do each and every day.”
Commissioners also declared next week as National Emergency Medical Services Week in the county in recognition of their work helping people throughout the community.
“They are the first line of care that people get after they dial 911,” said Miller, who is also a former EMT. “ … We thank all of those who do that, both professionally and on a volunteer basis. Thank you all for all that you do protecting our communities, and especially with what we are all facing now.”
With reading the resolution, commissioners reflected on former Commissioner Ed Bustin, who was involved in both fire and EMS, and unexpectedly passed away on April 19.
“I can’t help but read this and think of Ed Bustin and how much he is missed,” said McLinko. “He would be reading this today. This is what Ed did and he was just so passionate about it.”
Two other proclamations retroactively recognized Corrections Employees Week from May 3 to May 9 and the National Day of Prayer on May 7.
Locally, the Bradford County Correctional Facility has only had one inmate and one contractor who tested positive for COVID-19, which was reported in late March. According to Warden Donald Stewart’s May report, 18 people have been tested at the jail to date.
McLinko encouraged the public to continue leaning on prayer during this time.
