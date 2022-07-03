COVID-19 cases decreased in Bradford County as the month of June concluded, according to the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The county’s newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County went from 76 to 63 in the recent period of June 23 to 29 of the dashboard.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 126.0 to 104.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.1% to 8.9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 6.4 to 3.4.
• Average daily number of patients on ventilators: 0.1 to zero.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness stayed the same at 0.9%.
Numbers that appear to be adjusted since the Review’s June 28 report include: Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases from 83 to 76; Incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 124.3 to 126.0; PCR testing positivity rate from 9.4% to 9.1%; COVID daily hospitalizations from 14.1 to 6.4; patients on ventilators from 1.6 to 0.1 and emergency room visits from 1.7% to 0.9%. The previous period of June 15 to 21 has since been adjusted to June 16 to 22.
Bradford County has 24,354 residents fully vaccinated out of its population of 60,323, which is 40.37%. There have been 214 deaths related to COVID-19 in Bradford County since the pandemic began.
