COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the county and the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The most recent seven-day period of the dashboard is Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, while the previous period was from Jan. 21 to 27.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 673 to 349
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 1,115.7 to 578.6
PCR testing positivity rate: 31.6% to 22.9%
Average daily hospitalizations: 51.9 to 41.9
Average daily patients on ventilators: 8.7 to 5.3
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.4% to 2.7%
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 77,060 to 42,232
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 601.9 to 329.9
PCR testing positivity rate: 25.4% to 18.4%
Average daily hospitalizations: 5,985.3 to 4,517.4
Average daily patients on ventilators: 595.7 to 479.9
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.0% to 0.8%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 30 include newly confirmed cases from 71,248 to 77,060 and the incidence rate from 556.5 to 601.9.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 5,084 to 3,968
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 824 to 654
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 533 to 425
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,554 to 3,565
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 49 to 36
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 13 to 7
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 7 to 4
Currently staffed adult ICU beds stayed the same at 26.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the following information for COVID-19 cases in children living in Bradford County from the period of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1:
COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4: 20
COVID-19 cases in children aged 5-18: 142
Since the last period of Jan. 19 to 25, cases for children aged 0 to 4 have decreased from 36 to 20, while cases for children aged 5 to 18 increased from 137 to 142.
In Bradford County, there are 23,092 people fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, while there are over 7.1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
There have been 35 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Dec. 28, 2021, which brings the total number of deaths to 188 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
