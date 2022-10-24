COVID-19 cases decrease, number of residents fully vaccinated nears 25,000 (free to read)

COVID-19 cases within Bradford County have decreased, while the number of residents that are fully vaccinated increases.
Bradford County currently has 24,999 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website. This is an increase of 82 people since the Review’s last COVID report. There is now 41.4% of Bradford County’s population fully vaccinated.
However, Bradford County continues to be listed as a high transmission area for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Neighboring counties within the Northern Tier are categorized as either medium or low. For example, Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties are listed as medium. Sullivan County is considered a low transmission area. This is contrast to Sullivan’s southern neighbors of Lycoming, Columbia and Luzerne counties, in which all three are considered high transmission areas.
Pennsylvania overall now has an estimated 8.6 million people within the commonwealth fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
There are currently 136 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within Bradford County, which is a decrease of 20 cases since the last period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Data displayed in The Review’s report is from the recent period of Oct. 12 to 18 of the monitoring system dashboard. The last period was Oct. 5 to 11.
The county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths has remained the same at 222, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Pennsylvania has had a total of 47,582 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Despite the number of statewide cases significantly decreasing, the dashboard shows that there have been 140 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the previous dashboard period.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Oct. 12 to 18:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 156 to 136.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 258.6 to 225.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 14.5% to 16.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 20 to 15.4.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.4 to 0.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.2% to 1.4%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 9,541 to 7,879.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 74.5 to 61.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.7% to 11.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,177.9 to 1,201.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 54.9 to 63.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 1.4%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 148 to 156, the incidence rate of 245.3 to 258.6 and the PCR rate of 14.4% to 14.5%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 9,370 to 9,541 and the incidence rate from 73.2 74.5.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
